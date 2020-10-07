STATE HOUSE MALAWI ATTACKS BBC: They Should Not Be Conduits of Fake News

The Statehouse has noted with concern International media (BBC) reports claiming that government has failed to honour its promise to create one million jobs.

A statement signed by the Presidential Press Secretary Brian Banda categorically denies the allegation describing it as false and a clear misrepresentation of remarks made by His Excellency the President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera.

This was an apparent attack to BBC which honestly reported that President Lazarus Chakwera has reversed a million jobs pledge.

Speaking on Monday during a press briefing marking his 100days in office, President Chakwera says Malawians should start thinking of how to create more jobs rather than just thinking of getting employed in the civil service.He says the whole civil service can only absorb about 200,000 people.

Despite his administration promising to create one million jobs, Chakwera said it is up to people in the country be innovative in order to create jobs.

“Let everyone think how best can I create something that can employ 15 or 20 or 200 people and beat government,” he said.

However the State House has “refuted” what Chakwera told the public on Monday after BBC published it with this explaination:

” What the President said, which is a matter of public record and of plain meaning to all fair-minded persons, is that his administration’s efforts to create jobs are not confined to the public sector” reads the statement in part.

The Statehouse therefore says the President’s remarks did not mean backtracking on the promise and advised the BBC to contact its department of communications for clarification on matters of fact related to things said or done by the President to avoid being conduits of fake news.