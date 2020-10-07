MASM Top Manager Arrested for Bonking Underaged Niece: Infect Her With HIV

Ngomwa: In Custody

Chief Commercial Officer for Medical Society of Malawi (MASM) Andrew Ngomwa is in Police custody for sexually abusing his 14 year-old niece.

Information in Malawi Voice custody indicates that Ngomwa was entrusted with custody of his blood- sister’s daughter. But he ended up sleeping with her.

“But when the little girl returned to her mother, she started showing some unhealthy signs and when the mother took her to hospital, she was diagnosed with HIV. After being quized she mentioned her uncle, Andrew Ngomwa,” said a source.

The source further disclosed that at a family caucus on the matter, Ngomwa tried to apologise but his sister put her foot down that she was going to let law enforcing agencies so their work on her libinous brother.

Police were not immediately available for comment but another source at MASM indicated that Ngomwa has not been reporting for duties for two weeks now.