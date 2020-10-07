Malawians Question Chakwera’s On Disregarding Covid-19 Protocols In TZ…Told To Undergo Quarantine Upon Return

Malawians are questioning President Lazarus Chakwera’s daring decision to disregard Covid-19 protocols during his three-day state visit to Tanzania.

Chakwera arrived in Tanzania this morning where he will, among several activities, hold diplomatic talks with his counterpart, John Pombe Magufuli.

An official picture capturing the Malawi leader’s arrival in the neighbouring country depicts him without a facemask, apparently in respect to Tanzania’s official no-Covid19 stance.

Local epidemics specialist, Titus Divala, argues that Chakwera would have disregarded his hosts’ position and protected himself adding that in this case he would have to undergo quarantine upon his return.