Flames, Chipolopolo Renew Rivalry

The Malawi National Football Team, the Flames will this afternoon renew their rivalry with Zambia the Chipolopolo in an international friendly match to be played at Heroes Stadium in Lusaka, Zambia.

In a pre-match interview Flames vice captain Gerald Phiri Junior said Malawi and Zambia encounter will always produce fireworks saying there is ‘no friendly’ match between the two neighbours.

According to Phiri the friendly aspect is just on paper and that the two sides will give it all to win the match.

“Zambia and Malawi matches are like a fight between two brothers and as such they are always competitive.

“There is a lot at stake and we all want to win every time we play each other and today will be the same case,” he said

Phiri added: “We are geared for this match which will give us an opportunity to gauge our readiness for crucial AFCON Qualifying matches against Burkina Faso next month,” said Phiri.

This is the first time since November 2019 that a Flames full squad will be in action following a year long layoff due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

According to Football Association of Malawi (FAM), the Flames will use the friendly match against Zambia and Zimbabwe to fine-tune for AFCON qualifying matches against Burkina Faso in November.