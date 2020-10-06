Malawians Will Judge You Based On Campaign Promises Mr. President

BY LEONARD CHIMBANGA

Now this is the full analysis of the #100 days.This is a benchmark of many new administrations all over the world. It’s every citizen’s right to hold this government accountable to their campaign promises as this was one the issue which you Mr President and partners campaigned on and demonstrated for 10 months.

So I don’t understand why your supporters are verbally attacking those exercising the same right which you freely enjoyed under DPP. The Chakwera administration shall be judged on delivery on campaign promises, rule of law and policy shift.

It’s not a secret that this country’s economy is a victim of the riots of post election, corruption and covid. These factors the MCP and Tonse Alliance were well aware of their impact during their campaign pledges just like the contracts on driver’s licenses and passport.

It’s full hardy for president Chakwera to claim a learning curve after being leader of the opposition who seemed so knowledgeable of the ills of government and had answers to such. I know the government carries alot of media and public goodwill.

But a promise is a promise. Government contracts can be renegotiated or terminated just like the employment contracts of so many which has been terminated. I will start with the 31 cabinet which rewarded the financiers, families and movers of Chakwera election win let’s skip the merit narrative as it brings to mind real achievers left in the cold.

And what economic cost does this bloated 31 member cabinet bring to ordinary malawians. Rule of law its government policy to retire civil servants after a certain age we see policy shift which should be now enjoyed by every civil servant as the president has thrown away such policy.

On the rehiring Nundwe what is the cost of such action. Commanders follow orders of the commander in chief period so any other explanation is devoid of logic other than appeasement. Same on the chief justice. Its strange the promises are coming short for some reason or the other but you can order private companies to reduce prices really but full of excuses when its government.

It’s time for the tonse alliance to walk the talk. The reforms are just part of moving the country forward. You put policies in place not people to change the mindset . I noted your dangerous narrative of cleaning thieves out of Capital really.

To malawians follow the campaign money you understand the problems of this country. When you stay in a glass house dont throw stones. No single political party in malawi can get away with money laundering. Check their banking records tax payments and cash payments it tells you a sad story. To president Chakwera you’re the President now for fill some of your promises the universal subsidy, the free water and electricity connection we presumed that you did your homework before going to town and running for office .

It’s sad you didn’t deal with the issue of an economic blueprint to deal with company closures and ailing economic sectors like tourism, transport and private education institutions. Why because instead of drawing a blue print the Vice President is busy doing reforms without the blueprint. So to what good is this projects.

To the Vice President who is my role model not every institution needs reforms some need turn around strategist to evaluate the business models and present to government. So much depends on your Ministry sir and I know you will deliver you have always done that but Its unfortunate some of these institutions are burdened by the very government with the know it all approach.

Mbc can never perform like zodiac for so many reasons a one man show is simple as he looks for his interest. To the president leadership is on trust and trust can be lost. To the information minister free the journalists from poverty and mess of politicians. Your first advice to the president is the welfare of media practitioners. It’s necessary for constructive criticism. A well paid journalist will contribute to a healthy country. 100 days honestly nothing has happened the arrested are the accused not criminals yet.

You claimed to have files and information on a whole host of issues guess it’s time to use that information. The narrative of thieves it’s still an allegation not fact. We are still waiting on mega farms as the rains are near. We are still waiting for the 1 million jobs and progress in the stolen 1.3 trillion as you claim knowledge of more rot in government now.