DPP Infighting Healthy, Fight Each Other Harder- Tenthani

Centre for Multiparty Democracy (CMD) Executive Director, Kizito Tenthani says the on-going leadership in the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) will help to re-build the party.

Fight Each Other Harder- Tenthani

Tenthani was speaking in Blantyre on Monday during June 23 fresh presidential Elections review conference which was attended by all political parties present in Parliament..

“This succession wrangle is long overdue. Let them fight each other harder than what we are seeing because this is the only way the party will find its footing. Let them fight as long as that does not lead to their end,” said Tenthani

Speaking recently in Bangwe-Blantyre, DPP’s Greselder Jeffrey said only convention will help to address the leadership wrangle in the DPP.