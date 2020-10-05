Mr President, Walk the Talk On Tonse Promises

By John Cupstone

Executive arrogance has been the main problem in almost all African power-holders. The tradition has been that most of the politicians, start heaping for themselves the so called political mentors who in turn are the main contributors to misinformation.

They are then made to believe lies instead of the reality that’s on the ground. That is their downfall.

Let me also point out that most governments are not serious with people’s lives in what they were promised during campaign but surprisingly do heap for themselves sums of money through illegal means that in turn makes them win the next elections through bribing the poor voters.

This trend has never changed, as we can evidently see most of the presidents who shamelessly starts changing tones once assuming the power.

They start explaining their promises and chop them in bits while in true sense it was understood as the full loaf of bread.

We are here to see if this administration will be any different than the previous governments.

In closing, let me not forget to say that so far, we haven’t seen the change we have been fighting for.

We have seen the changing of tones and explanations for the past 100 days. We have heard millions of statements with zero action on the ground, yet as rightly put by Mr. President that the 100 days were a learning ground, I believe the honeymoon is over.

We will now start holding you leaders accountable especially on what you promised. It’s either you apologize or we will rise! We plead with you leaders to take care of the key short term policies as we move forward with our blueprint for a long term plan.

We were promised cheap passports, fertilizer, cheap loans, the never expiring driving license, duty free week and many more. To me this sounds to be short term that can be fulfilled so easily.

This I believe will help the business environment for the small and medium enterprises there by creating a rapid economic growth through taxes and agricultural sales with food sufficiency.

Small businesses are facing alot of challenges in tax overcharging yet most of those sums end in officers’ pockets we believe is sound policies on economic growth, much more action than the word of the mouth.