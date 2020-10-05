Malawi’s Chakwera Makes Third Foreign Trip…Off to Mozambique For Bilateral Talks

By Martin Chiwanda in Tete Mozambique

Tete, October 5, Mana: President, Dr Lazarus Chakwera is scheduled to take a day official visit to Mozambique Tuesday as one way of strengthening diplomatic ties between Lilongwe and Maputo.

In an interview Monday Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Lucky Sikwese said while in Mozambique, the Malawi leader will hold bilateral talks with his counterpart President Filipe Nyusi in Songo town.

He said during the President’s solidarity visit, apart from holding bilateral talks with Mozambican President, he would appreciate Cahora Basa hydro power dam and a step up transformer station which Malawi is likely to connect electricity under Malawi and Mozambique interconnection project.

“The purpose of the visit is to discuss areas of mutual interest in the enhancement of bilateral relations between Malawi and Mozambique. The two Countries share strong historical bilateral ties and a common border. Apart from that, the president will tour a plant under Malawi-Mozambique power transmission project which is under construction,” Sikwese disclosed.

On the President’s visit to Mozambique, Malawi High Commissioner to Mozambique, Frank Viyazhi said Malawian communities in Tete are happy with the historic visit.

“The visit by the President will help to bridge the relationship between the Malawians living in Mozambique and Mozambicans,” he observed.

According to the Principal Secretary, the President would be accompanied five Ministers and Secretary to the President and Cabinet.

Malawi and Mozambique has previously signed several agreements and one of them being Bilateral Trade Agreement which was signed in December, 2005 negotiated under the broader structure of the Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation (JPCC).

This is the third official visit for President, Dr. Lazarus Chakwera since ascending to power in June, 2020. He has visited Zambia and Zimbabwe in the past two weeks.