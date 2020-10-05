BY JACK BANDA

Chakwera’s reasoning is somewhat not normal. Let us start with the hi5 thingy because this is what seems to be controlling the way he reasoned the 100 days report

..In the report , he called what he is doing a project. Now, help me out here, the hi5 thingy, aren’t they supposed to be underpinning values for how he wants his presidency to be and function?? No?

Today the man took us through a list of outcomes of what he has achieved based on the hi5 thingy. Seriously, he was like, 1 2 3… how in this crazy world do you even begin to qualify rule of law or servant leadership? How?? I would have thought those are values to determine the quality and ethos of his leadership.

We are the ones supposed to feel the difference and report back to him not him counting the so called achievement to us as if akubweza ngongole. The thing is this, if firing people on the reasons he gave is servant leadership or rule of law bla bla. How is the person that has been fired going to interpret that? He is my president too.

Even Chisale who was kept in prison for months for no reason looks at Chakwera as his president too. How fair he is treated whether he is in the wrong or not reveals the quality of leadership.

Chakwera needs to learn from Chilima. His reporting is balanced. He is able to give philosophy, objectives, actions and out come for people to make sense of what he is talking about. Anyway, he acknowledged that he is learning on the job.