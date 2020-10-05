Chakwera Clueless On Job Creation: Says Malawians Should Start Thinking Of How To Create Jobs

President Lazarus Chakwera says Malawians should start thinking of how to create more jobs rather than just thinking of getting employed in the civil service.

He says the whole civil service can only absorb about 200,000 people.

Despite his administration promising to create one million jobs, Chakwera said it is up to people in the country be innovative in order to create jobs.

“Let everyone think how best can I create something that can employ 15 or 20 or 200 people and beat government,” he said.

He defended his decision to recall some retired civil servants, whose core mission he says is to help bring discipline in the civil service which was heavily politicised.