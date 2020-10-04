MANGOCHI BEANFEAST: APM Sidelines 12 DPP MPs, As Scores Reject Invitation

Some of the MPs that attended the meeting

The DPP President Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika is this afternoon meeting DPP members of parliament at his private home in Mangochi.

The meeting comes at a time when the party is divided over the Leader of Opposition in house and the firing of four top officials in the party including Vice President for the South Kondwani Nankhumwa and Secretary General Grezelder Jeffrey.

According to a list that MBC has seen, Mutharika has invited 58 MPs in total and has left out 12 others whom he feels are part of the “Nankhumwa camp”.Mutharika has left out Kondwani Nankhumwa, DPP National Treasure General Jappie Mhango, Mchinji North MP Esther Majaza, Zomba Malosa MP Grace Kwelepeta and Blantyre Kabula MP Getrude Nankhumwa.

Also missing on the list include Zomba Central MP Bester Awali, Mangochi Monkey-bay MP Ralph Jooma, Blantyre South East MP Sameer Suleman, Mangochi Masongola MP Grant Scott, Mulanje West’s Yusuf Nthenda, Zomba Chisi’s Mark Botoman and Mwanza West’s Joy Chitsulo.

Speaking in an interview with MBC Chitsulo described the move as a missed opportunity.

“Since the president has invited the MPs to his private home it could be they are discussing private issues, hence singling out some of us. But if it has to do with parliament business it could have involved all MPs since we are the ones who advance the DPP agenda in parliament”, said Chitsulo.

She added that even though they haven’t been invited but their allegiance is still towards DPP and its leadership.

Meanwhile MBC understands some MPs have rejected the invitation and will be attending a rally by Kondwani Nankhumwa which is set for Desert ground in Bangwe.