Exclusive: Road Traffic Director Fegus Gondwe Caught Pants Down, In Abuse of Office

As the government is busy trying to ‘drain the swamp’ in public and private sector, an investigation has revealed massive plunder and abuse of office at the department of road traffic with its Director Fegus Gondwe at the helm.

An independent investigation by the publication has revealed that Gondwe has been using for personal gains Million of Kwachas that insurance companies remitted to Road traffic department.

The Director further removed close to MK 20 Million from MALTIS SYSTEM with the help of IT officer Tiwonge who has powers more than regional officers. Before Tiwonge, the Director was using the fired IT Junior officers who were on temporary basis but they got fired by him.

And the regional Heads have complained about the powers of the IT officers who are backed by the director since they are used to transfer RTD funds. The publication has also established that Funds amounting to MK 20 Million meant for Weigh Bridge are unaccounted for at the Road Traffic Department all in the pockets of Gondwe.

MALTIS system which was acquired from South Africa consultant was supposed to be phased out at the RTD but the director maneuvered with some Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials not to be phased out because it’s the porous system used by the director to siphon RTD money.

The Director also opened a secret account where Roads Fund Administration are channeled to and the and a report went to Anti-Corruption Bureau but since he had strong links with DPP officials close to former government nothing was done. Proceeds from MALTIS system were used to fund DPP activities and the trend is continuing now.