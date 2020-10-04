DPP MANGOCHI KEEPS ON FIGHTING JUDICIARY: Defies Court Order On Leader Of Opposition

The same politicians that attended the Mangochi meeting took a leading role during protests against the judiciary

The Democratic Progressive Party DPP has maintained its stand that Francis Kasaila remains Leader of Opposition in Parliament defying a court order that restrained the party from electing Kasaila on the position.

The meeting which took over 5 hours at the Party’s President Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika’s private home in Mangochi was attended by about 50 Members of Parliament with some notable faces such as Joseph Mwanamvekha, Susuwele Banda, Symon Vuwa Kaunda, MacTimes Malowa, Noel Lipipa, Mary Navicha, among others.

Speaking in an interview with MBC after the meeting, DPP chief whip in Parliament Symon Vuwa Kaunda said the meeting was a caucus which routinely happens when parliament is in session.

“We held this meeting to have an audience with the president so that that we can discuss a number of issues happening in Parliament. These are kind of meetings that we always have. There is nothing sinister about this particular one,” he explained.

Kaunda said among others, the caucus discussed the position of Leader of Opposition in Parliament and how to conduct business in Parliament.

“We have discussed and maintained our stand that the Leader of Opposition is Francis Kasaila not Kondwani Nankhumwa who was self imposed on the position,” he said. Kaunda, therefore, asked DPP supporters not to be carried away by opportunists and, advised them to continue rallying behind Mutharika. – Reported by: mayeso chikhadzula.