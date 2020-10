Connect on Linked in

United States of America President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19,” Trump tweeted, referring to his wife, First Lady Melania Trump.

He added: “We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

The confirmation came after Hope Hicks, one of Trump’s closest aides, tested positive for the coronavirus overnight.