Members of Parliament have in a rear moment buried their differences to clear their names in a published media report which claims they use 10, 000 condoms monthly.

Many MPs spoke against the report saying it has injured their reputation.

Deputy Speaker Madalitso Kazombo has since ordered Parliament Secretariat to return the donated condoms with immediate effect.

He has also clarified that the condoms are not only made available for use by MPs but also visitors and parliamentary staff.