DPP MPs Reject APM As Parliament Rules Nankhumwa Remains Leader Of Opposition

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament Madalitso Kazombo has ruled that Kondwani Nankhumwa remains the Leader of Opposition.

This was after Mulanje West Legislator Counsel Yusufu Witness Nthenda raised an objection to the appointment of Francis Kasaila as Leader of Opposition arguing the party’s MPs were not consulted in the whole process.

In his earlier communication Kazombo, announced that he had received communication from DPP leader Peter Mutharika that the party has opted for Kasaila as its new leader in parliament.

Kazombo then ordered that the DPP should properly elect a leader of opposition and not appoint as it has been done.

“The post of a Leader of Opposition is an elected position by MPs according to standing orders of Parliament and not appointed. Therefore an appointment to that post is unlawful as it falls short of the glory of the standing orders prescribed.” rules Deputy Speaker Kazombo.

Technically, DPP members of parliament have challenged APM.

They say APM has no authority over parliamentary issues as him is not a member of parliament. Meaning Mr Francis Kasaila was appointed illegally by Peter Mutharika.