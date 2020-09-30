Chakwera in Harare For Bilateral Talks

By Andrew Mkonda, in Harare, Zimbabwe

Harare, September 30, Mana: President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has arrived in Harare- Zimbabwe for a two-day state visit where he is expected to carry out a number of official engagements.

The plane carrying the Malawi Leader and the First Lady, Madam Monica Chakwera, touched down at Robert Mugabe International Airport at exactly 14:55pm.

Dr Chakwera was welcomed by His Excellency Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and a number of dignitaries including maalwi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Eisenhower Mkaka, Malawian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Her Excellency Annie Kumwenda, Major General Sibusiso Moyo (Rtd) Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of the Republic of Zimbabwe among others.

While in Zimbabwe the President is among other things expected to hold bilateral talks with his Zimbabwean counterpart President Emmerson Mnangagwa, meet SADC Ambassadors, Malawians living in Harare before laying a wreath on the heroes’ acre where prominent people in Zimbabwe such as First wife of the late Former President, Sally Mugabe was buried.

President Chakwera’s trip to Zimbabwe is his second official visit since he took over the office in June this year.