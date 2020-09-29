Harold Jiya Appointed NBM Deputy CEO

Harold Jiya: New NBM plc Deputy CEO and Chief Commercial Officer

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has announced the appointment of Harold Jiya as its Deputy Chief Executive Officer (DCEO) and Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), effective 1st of October 2020.

Until his appointment, Jiya served as the Bank’s General Manager & Head, Wholesale Banking since 2016.

Prior to this, he served as Head of Corporate Banking. He has extensive banking experience in International Trade, Asset Finance, Credit, Structured Finance, Corporate and Agriculture Lending.

Announcing the appointment, NBM plc CEO, Macfussy Kawawa said “I have personally worked closely with Mr. Jiya for the past 15 years and I am confident that his leadership of the Bank’s commercial function will take NBM plc to the next level”.

Jiya holds an MBA from Exeter University – United Kingdom, and a BComm. Accountancy degree from the University of Malawi. He is an associate member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers, UK. and an alumnus of Oxford Advanced Management & Leadership program of Oxford University’s Said Business School.

Commenting on his appointment Jiya explained “being a part of the leadership of a business with very rich history, wide reach and economic magnitude such as NBM plc is a great privilege.”

“I look forward to working with the CEO, Board, management and staff to further unlock the potential of our customers and exceed the expectations of shareholders and stakeholders.”