Police in South Bend, Indiana, United States of America have arrested a Malawian, KaIekeni Lindeire for murder and attempted murder of Noria Sendeza. She is daughter of Malawi’s deputy Defence Minister Jean Sendeza.

The two were shot last night by Kalekeni, a boy friend of Mundi after failing to accept that it was over between the two. It must be noted that Kalekeni is a year less in US while the two have been in USA for many years.

Apparently, another one of the minister’s daughters, Mundi Sendeza, has been treated for non-life threatening gunshot wound.

According to one news outlet www.abc57.com /news, police received a call for shots fired in the area of Hickory Village Apartments just after 3 p.m on Friday and as officers responded to the call, they also received calls about a car accident in a parking lot near the intersection of Hickory and Edison roads and found two females in an overturned car.

Kalekeni: In the cooler

One of these women was shot and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.After interviewing many witnesses and processing two scenes for evidence, police arrested Kalekeni Lindeire for murder and attempted murder.

The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit is currently interviewing witnesses and continuing to gather information.