ITSANANA: From Kajoloweka, Two More Prominent Malawians Reject Chakwera’s Appointments

Chakwera: Rejected

Two more people have rejected their board appointments on grounds that they want to protect their integrity.

The two are Chairperson of the NGO Gender Coordination Network-GCN Babra Banda and Dr Edge Kanyongolo, Chanco College’s political analyst.

The first to reject the offer was Charles Kajoloweka, Executive Director of the Youth and Society organisation.

President Lazarus Chakwera appointed Kajoloweka as board member of the National Youth Council while Banda was appointed into the TEVETA board. Kanyongolo was appointed board member of Competition and Fair Trade Commission (CFTC).

The much awaited list of new boards of 67 parastatals was announced Wednesday this week.

Kajoloweka who champions the Youth Decide manifesto believes serving in the board would compromise his role as an activist.On the other hand, Banda’s decision is a protest against the appointment of few women in the new boards.

However, Banda says her rejection is not a major setback to women representation in the boards