Dr. Thom Mpinganjira Bids Farewell To Corporate Gurus: “It Is Time To Move On”

Honoured: Mpinganjira receives a certificate of appreciation from FDH Financial Holdings Board Chairman Mr. Noel Mkulichi

Business mogul Dr Thomson Mpinganjira on Thursday night bade farewell to corporate gurus and clients at a glittering ceremony held at Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre.

Mpinganjira, who founded the first truly Malawian owned bank, FDH Bank plc, has retired from the FDH Financial Holdings group leaving the mantle to his 36 year old son William Mpinganjira as Group Chief Executive Officer.

Mpinganjira said he had achieved what he wanted by listing FDH Bank on the bourse.

“Following the successful listing of FDH Bank plc, the flagship subsidiary of FDH Financial Holdings Limited, I consider my work done here and it is time to move on,” said Mpinganjira.

He asked business partners to have trust in his son William saying in the digital edge, the young Mpinganjira has been spearheading the various digital innovations which FDH Bank plc is synonymous with.

William Mpinganjira: Dr Mpinganjira has done what a lot of leaders fail to do, letting go

Speaking earlier, William Mpinganjira hailed his father for leaving a great team at FDH to carry on with his legacy.

“Dr Mpinganjira has done what a lot of leaders fail to do, letting go. It’s a unique problem in Africa and the whole world to let go and leave a legacy to last generations. However there are some aspects to letting go. Firstly as a leader, you must have built a team to handover to. Secondly you must have the courage to leave the stage. I can confidently say that Dr Mpinganjira has done that exceptionally well.”

“We wish you well in your retirement and thank you for wonderful team that you have left behind to support me and the wonderful board to guide us to the next chapter of FDH,” said William.

FDH Customer Dr. Evans Kacelenga: Believe it or not, Dr. Mpinganjira is humble and does not seek publicity. Nay he shuns it

A customer with FDH for 17 years Dr Evans Kacelenga also hailed Mpinganjira saying has achieved greatness in his lifetime.

“True greatness is not measured by the headlines a person commands or the wealth he or she accumulates. The inner character of a person – the undergirding moral and spiritual values and commitments – is the true measure of lasting greatness (Billy Graham).”

“I am privileged to have caught glimpses of the man’s character at very close range. His moral and spiritual values I have seen too and eaten many of his dinners to boot. Believe it or not, the man is humble and does not seek publicity. Nay he shuns it. The headlines about him however, portray a man who is driven and yet intensely private. On the Billy Graham score, he makes the grade for lasting greatness,” said Kacelenga.

Mkulichi Hailed Mpinganjira for his outstanding leadership and stewardship

FDH Financial Holdings Board Chairman Noel Mkulichi thanked Mpinganjira for his outstanding leadership and stewardship that has seen the group grow to where it proudly stands today.

“You dedicated your time and energy to make the FDH brand successful. This culminated into the bank being listed on the local bourse thereby fulfilling your wish before you retire. We will miss you and as you start this new chapter in your life, we wish you a happy, healthy, most exciting and stress-free retirement,” said Mkulichi before presenting Mpinganjira with a gift of map of Malawi with FDH footprint across the country.

There was a surprise for the guest at the function when legendary musician Soldier Lucius Banda and celebrated musician Patience Namadingo jumped on stage to do a reggae mash up of Banda’s popular songs.

Icing on the cake: Lucius and Namadingo

Dr Mpinganjira:I consider my work done here and it is time to move on