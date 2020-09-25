Activist Kajoloweka Turns Down Chakwera’s Offer; ‘ Thanks, But No Thanks’

Executive Director of Youth and Society Charles Kajoloweka has turned down President Lazarus Chakwera’s appointment as board member for the National Youth Council.
Youth Activist Kajoloweka was appointed as National Youth Council board member by President Chakwera on Wednesday.
Addressing the media on Friday in Mzuzu, Kajoloweka said accepting the offer will compromise his job as a human rights advocate.
“Accepting the offer will compromise my work as youth activist,” said Kajoloweka who is also leader for Youth Decide Campaign.
He added that accepting the position, which is a political appointment, would bring conflict of interest to the defence of rule of law and good governance.
“It is not right for civil society organisations leaders to get involved in spaces that have the potential of compromising their independence,” said Kajoloweka
Meanwhile, the newly appointed board members for parastatal organizations have been challenged to exercise professional conduct in their execution of duties.
When you mention ‘Integrity’ – this person has just displayed it. As rightly pointed out by one observer, the recent circus of appointments is geared to muzzling debate, checks and balances auditing etc by appointing those toothless barking dogs into parastatals which have all along been a drain of our hard earned taxes. Actually their mission seems to have been accomplished, looking at the silence shown within the past 3 or so months when government affairs have been handled with amateurish and despicable ways and means and the same people only sat on the fringes observing without saying nothing. The appointments is what was shutting their mouths I presume. Here comes Kajoloweka, who refuses to be cheated that he will partake in the sharing of the cake and yet all they have done is to smear his lips with crumbs picked from under the table. Kudos and thumbs up for being principled and courageous, mate. In the same vein, I pitty UTM: out of the 400 appointees, the party is contented and gone out there celebrating after only being given a meagre 14 slots. As big and influential as Chilima is, he condescend to such bullying? Shame on him.