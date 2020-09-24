University Of Livingstonia Student Authors Two Novels

By Enalla Mnyenyembe

Mzuzu, September 24, Mana: A third year student at University of Livingstonia (Unilia), Joseph Loga, has made strides in his writing career as he has authored two books within the period the country’s schools were closed due to the threat of Covid-19 pandemic.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Thursday, Loga who is studying Bachelor of Science said he took advantage of the holiday to write the two novels.

The first book titled A Writer Who Loved A Church Girl is based on a true story and covers the topics of love and vocation.

“This 7 Chapter book is informative and educative to upcoming writers. It informs budding writers that, a writer must spend much of his or her time listening and observing rather than talking and it is based on a true story,” said Loga.

Loga said the book details the personal encounter of the author on his first trip to Unilia’s Law Campus who had particular interest in a girl known to him as Vanessa.

He further disclosed that the first book was electronically launched on June 12, 2020 due to Covid-19.

Loga said he was privileged to virtually launch the book because he sold his name abroad as there were some international attendees during the launch.

“The E-launch was supported by the Center for Global Writers (CGW) which is headquartered is in Nigeria. The organization promotes, unites and educates the world through writing,” he said.

In his remarks, Chancellor for Unilia, Dr. Wilton Mapala said it was encouraging to note that the publication of the bookwas driven by the writer’s passion which he for his country where most educators and intellectuals bemoan low interest in the culture of reading and writing.

“Most students at uuniversity level have serious problems when it comes to writing and expressing themselves in good English.

This novel will inspire who are interested in reading and writing, and a call to task for those who struggle with the Queen’s language in expressing themselves,” Mapala said.

Loga’s second book titled The Future is now: When all Schools were Closed’ is slated to be launched on September, 25 2020 (Friday).

He said the book covers a lot issues such as religion, cultural values, girl child education and the impact of Covid-19 on Malawians.

On her part, Shorai Mopiwa, who is one of the editors of the novelsaid the book is about a man who went abroad and appreciated the importance of education and came back home to instill the spirit of learning in children in his area.

“The novel has been written with sharp writing skills and paramount narrative style and representation of women and girls in the book is fair and balanced,” said Mopiwa.

Both books have been published by Grandpen Publications.