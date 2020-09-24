THE MAKING OF ANOTHER DICTATOR: Chakwera Gags All Chanco Political Analysts, Put Them In Various Boards

Kanyongolo: Gagged

President Lazarus Chakwera has gagged all the political commentators from Chancellor College by appointing them as boards of directors in various parastatal organisations.

This is one way of shutting them down from criticizing his administration, bringing back dictatorial rule, which characterizes MCP leadership.

Chinsinga: In

The newly released board has a list of almost ten vocal and renown political analysts from Chanco.

Some of them are Edge Kanyongolo, Henry Chingaipe, Blessings Chinsinga, Boniface Dulani, Justin Dzonzi and Sunduzwayo Madise.

Chingaipe

Dulani has been appointed as a board member for Macra while Henry Chingaipe has been drifted into Higher Education Student Loans and Grants Board (HESLGB), Kanyongolo has been incorporated in the board of Competition and Fair Trade Commission (CFTC) while Dr Blessings Chinsinga is in Malawi Institute of Management (MIM) board.

Dzonzi is now the chairperson of Malawi Housing Corporation while Madise chairs Malawi National Council of Sports