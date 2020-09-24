Mtambo Calls For Peaceful Coexistence

By Memory Chatonda

Blantyre, September 24, Mana: Minister of Civic Education and National Unity, Timothy Mtambo, has advised religious groupings in the country to take a leading role in promoting peaceful coexistence among Malawians.

We need peace- Mtambo

The Minister made the advice on Wednesday in Blantyre during an interface meeting with representatives of the Church of the Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) Blantyre Synod and Quadria Muslim Association of Malawi (QMAM) in Blantyre.

He said government believes that religious groupings are key partners in promoting national building because they reach out to many people with messages of hope, love, peace and development.

“This is why we are challenging you to take a leading role to advance mindset change and also unify Malawians. We want to move the nation from hatred to oneness and prosperity,” he said.

Mtambo, therefore, disclosed that his Ministry has embarked on a process of Truth and Reconciliation to promote correct societal values of peace and harmony among people regardless of political, religious affiliation and cultural background.

“You agree with me that the country has encountered a number of atrocities that caused pain, injustice and hatred from previous administrations,” the minister said, adding that the Tonse administration is, therefore, engaging the country in a healing process of such atrocities.

Mtambo said that there should not be selective justice, corruption and hatred as the nation is in the healing process.

“Let every government institution, Non-Government Organisations and individuals like traditional leaders play their role without political interferences,” he added.

The minister reaffirmed government’s commitment to bring transformative change to build a better Malawi for all.

In his remarks, CCAP Blantyre Synod General Secretary Rev Dr. Billy Gama expressed gratitude to the minister for the interface meeting.

He then pledged continued partnership with the government to promote peace, love and development.

“Apart from promoting spiritual growth, the church endeavours to build a better Malawi by assisting government in initiating a number of developments in health and education among others,” Gama said.

QMAM Publicity Secretary, Sheikh Jaafar Kawinga, also pledged to continue spreading the message of peaceful coexistence among people in the country.

The minister has been holding interface meetings with various faith based groups such as Muslim Association of Malawi, Public Affairs Committee and traditional leaders to set agenda of national unity.