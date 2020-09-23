Zambia Applauded for Honouring Late Presidents

By Tione Andsen in Lusaka, Zambia

Chakwera laid a wreath at late Levy Mwanawasa’s burial site at Embassy Park in Lusaka pic by Tione Andsen (Mana)

Lusaka, September 22, Mana: Zambian government has been applauded for recognizing their past late Presidents with decent burial sites for their various contributions they made to the country.

Malawi President, Dr Lazarus Chakwera made the observation Tuesday at the start of his official working visit to Zambia where he laid wreaths at the burial site of late Zambian Presidents, Levy Mwanawasa, Fredrick Chiluba and Michael Sata at Embassy Park in Lusaka.

He said Zambians have shown that all African leaders deserved to be accorded proper burial sites in order to honour them for their contributions to their countries.

Chakwera said the three late Zambian Presidents were not only for the Zambians alone but they were for the whole continent of Africa where they were part of decision making processes in shaping it through their contributions to various regional groupings.

The Malawi Leader admitted that he was thrilled to note that the Zambian government has demonstrated that late Presidents could be accorded a decent burial site in celebrating their lives.

He said it was pleasing to note that Zambians have the spirit of recognizing what their past late Presidents had done to their country.

“We are encouraging them to will continue with the gesture so that current leaders and the generations to come to keep on recognizing their noble contributions they will be making for the country,” Chakwera said.

He expressed appreciation to the Zambia National Heritage Commission for marinating and caring for the national heritage site which has rich history for the country.

President Mwanawasa was third Zambia President ruled from January 2002 until he died August 19, 2008 at Hospital D’Instruction Des Armees Percy, Clamart, France.

Chiluba was second Zambia President from November 2, 1991 to January 2, 2002 and died on June 18, 2011.

Sata was the fifth Zambian President from September 23, 2011 and he died on October 28, 2014