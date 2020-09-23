Name Area 18 Interchange After Peter Mutharika: Let’s Give Credit Where It Is Due-Social Commentator

BY GEORGE WISEMAN GONDWE

As the magnificent Area 18 Interchange project has finally come to an end and to be officially opened for public use, I would like to give credit where it is due and in this case to the immediate former President Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika (APM) and his DPP.

Although I don’t think this was a project worthy prioritizing over expansion of the roads to dual carriage which could have a very great positive impact as far as traffic congestion in Lilongwe is concerned but still it has changed the face of the Capital city.

I can not be bitter neither oppose any suggestion to name this interchange after the former President as to respect and honoring him for this first ever project in Malawi.

Despite his shortfalls APM needs respect as any other person and most importantly as former Head of state.

History safuta, Bakili tried to erase Kamuzu but failed. Let us appreciate, respect and honor even the living.

From the corner of TONSE Desk