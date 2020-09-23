Flames Locals Start Fitness Training

The Flames local based players on Tuesday started training at the Mpira Stadium in preparation for next month’s Cosafa Cup and back to back 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Qualifying matches against Burkina Faso In November.

On Saturday, Coach Meck Mwase named a 32-member squad, with 21 local based players, ahead of the forthcoming assignments

Speaking after the first training session on Tuesday morning, Mwase said his panel will concentrate on lighter sessions and observes the players’ fitness levels during the first days.

“The players have stayed for so long without playing football so we are taking them into a gradual process because we want to concentrate on their physical fitness levels.

“We have so far started with some jogging and other ball exercises. We will continue observing them before we start the actual game training sessions,” said Mwase.

Malawi are in Group B of the 2022 AFCON qualifiers alongside Burkina Faso, South Sudan and Uganda.