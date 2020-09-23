EXTRAVAGANCE: Lazarus Chakwera Appoints Kunkuyu As Advisor On Chiefs

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has appointed former cabinet Minister during Joyce Banda’s peoples Party era Moses Kunkuyu as special advisor on Chiefs and Rural Governance.

Chakwera made the appointments

Chakwera has also appointed former Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Member of Parliament for Lilongwe North East Constituency as Presidential Advisor on Parliamentary Affairs.

People Party Vice President for the Southern Region, Ephraim Chibvunde has been appointed as presidential advisor on Political Affairs.

The former Chief Executive Officer for Malawi Confederation of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), chancellor Kaferapanjira is now Chief Economic Advisor to the President.

The other advisors are include Samson Lembani who is the Chief Advisor on Public Policy and Governance.

Colleen Zamba, Chief Advisor on Sustainable Development Goals and International Relations.

Chris Chaima Banda as the Chief Advisor on Strategy and Manifesto Implementation while UTM’s campaign Director Lucius Banda Advisor on Youth and Arts.

Cleric Brian Kamwendo, former deputy secretary general, Nkhoma Synod, Presidential Advisor on Religious Affairs

Commenting on the appointments, Social and political commentator Makhumbo Munthali called for caution on the appointment of presidential advisors, saying for a long time their contribution has been questionable.

“I think we need to revisit the role of presidential advisors in the country to avoid duplicating their roles with some of the ministries around because where there is a line ministry, then the role of the minister is being advisor to the President,” he said.