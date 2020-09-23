BREAKING NEWS: State VP Chilima Still Uses Personal Vehicles

CHILIMA: Being victimized?

Government is yet to buy Vice President Saulos Chilima a vehicle for official use and this has forced the Veep to be using his personal vehicles.

Chilima, who self drives most of the times, has been using his own vehicles, a white new model Toyota Raider and a red Nissan Navara.

Chilima used the Navara during an early morning function at Kanengo on Monday and used the white Toyota Raider on Tuesday when he was seeing off and welcoming President Lazarus Chakwera from his maiden official trip to Zambia.

Ironically, a horde of President Chakwera’s personal assistants and aides have bought themselves brand new vehicles overlooking the second in command.

Chief of Staff Prince Kapondamgaga has bought himself a brand new Toyota Cruiser VX V8, officially reserved for the Chief Secretary, Speaker of Parliament, Chief Justice and the Vice President.

Kapondamgaga’s position is equivalent to a Principal Secretary while the rest of PSs drive Toyota Prados. One senior government official said he was surprised that the VP has not been allocated a vehicle of his status.

“I just hope they are procuring him a vehicle that befits his status otherwise we were blaming the DPP of mistreating Chilima but DPP is no longer there now,” said the official who refused to be named.

“Actually, none of Chilima’s assistants who are only four in total have official vehicles. But if the VP has no official car, his assistants can forget it. This is indeed MCP government not Tonse Alliance.”

Secretary to the President and Cabinet Zangazanga Chikhosi could not be reached for comment.