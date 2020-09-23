Access To Information Critical To Health Sector Development – GHM

By Sam Majamanda

Phalombe, September 23, Mana: Global Hope Mobilization (GHM) in Malawi says it is important for the citizenry to be well informed on government plans and budgets if there is to be meaningful transformation in Phalombe district’s health sector.

GHM Executive Director, Caleb Thole, made the remarks on Wednesday on the sidelines of a follow up meeting on a January 2020 community score card report that unearthed serious loopholes in health service delivery in Phalombe.

During the meeting, it was learnt that critical development structures such as the district council and community based development committees continued to remain in the dark on issues of finance and planning at the Directorate of Health and Social Services in the district.

“This is a serious matter because these structures are there to provide checks and balances in the way government funds are spent.

“These structures also liaise with people they represent when the situation is not all that good at the government department so that the community can understand the service provider,” said Thole.

Thole added that lack of transparency and accountability on issues of budget and development plans lead to disagreements between service providers and the community.

In his remarks, Chairperson for Phalombe District Council, Francis Nunkhazingwe admitted that he was not informed about plans and budgets at the department of health, a development which has denied him an opportunity to update the citizenry on the same.

“It renders us irrelevant in the community and sometimes we miss opportunities to reach out to people who could come in with assistance just because the authorities are not open about the institution’s budgets and plans,” Nunkhazingwe said.

In his reaction, representative of the Director of Health and Social Services for Phalombe, Sam Sibakwe, said it was sad that there was such a gap even after the score card.

However, Sibakwe said the health sector has made a number of strides in rectifying challenges that were highlighted by the community score card.

GHM is a member of the coalition of Universal Health Coverage which seeks to make access to health services that are economic hardship free universal.