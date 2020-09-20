Bingu Mutharika’s Elder Daughter Tapiwa Backs Nankhumwa

Malawi’s former president Bingu Wa Mutharika’s daughter, Tapiwa Mutharika has thrown her weight behind leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa, who is also Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the Southern Region.

Posting on her official facebook page on Sunday Tapiwa said: “I stand with Nankhumwa.” Asked why not siding with her uncle former president Peter Mutharika her response was: “I think you head is not working.”

Tapiwa, whose father the late Bingu founded the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), sentiments comes barely a day after some members of the party summoned Nankhumwa to a disciplinary hearing over ‘cooked’ charges.

The hearing was called off after Nankhumwa protested that the panel was composed of aspirants to the position of Leader of Opposition and DPP presidency the likes of George Chaponda and Bright Msaka.

Almost all DPP Members of Parliament and supporters are also throwing their weights behind Nankhumwa.