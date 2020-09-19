Rodgers At It Again: Turns Range Rover Into Office Desk

American Entertainment Industry Executive and MTV Networks Co-Founder Tom Freston once said: “Innovation is taking two things that exist and putting them together in a new way.”
Back home in Malawi, a local entrepreneur and innovator Rodgers Kaunda from Blantyre has turned a Range Rover Sport (Value over MK 60 Million) which was involved in an accident into an executive office desk.
“The car was beyond repair so l wanted to comfort the owner by turning it into office desk for him,” said Kaunda
Kaunda, who holds a Diploma in Procurement studies, runs a steel furniture shop in the busy and commercial city of Blantyre. He spends almost 90 percent of his time making furniture from car scraps.
Very proud of him. Proudly made in Malawi