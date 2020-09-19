Embrace Vocational Skills For Survivor, Women Told

Women in the country have been urged to embrace vocational skills so that they should be able to support their families and for social-economic development to continue making good strides.

Women in Tailoring and Designing

Chiradzulu district women who are running small-scale tailoring and designing shops in the district after under-going a Tailoring training championed by At-Tariqatul Qadria Sunni Association (AQSA).

According to Zainab Chapunga from Kapalamula Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Mpama in the district time has come for women in the country to stop depending on their husbands for survival.

“The culture of depending on our husbands to supply us with all basic needs should stop. We (women) have penitential to support our families also.

Let us not look down upon ourselves and venture into vocational skills,” said Chapunga who was trained as a Tailor in 2015 courtesy of AQSA.

Chapunga is able to support his five children and relatives through her Tailoring and designing business.

Another beneficiary AQSA Tailoring and designing project, Gladys Zione who was also trained in 2015 has managed to build a modern house through Tailoring and Designing shop.

The Project is fruitful- Hussein

In an interview with Malawi Voice, AQSA Tailoring and Designing Project Administrator, Muhammad Hussein expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the project which has helped in transforming lives of women in the country.

According to Hussein, the project aims at helping women to be self reliant regardless of any religious affiliation.

File Photo: Minister Abida Mia Presiding over AQSA Tailoring and Designing Graduation

The Project which currently runs in selected 15 districts will soon expand to all districts across the country thus according to Hussein.

AQSA is a popular faith based organization which uplifts women out of the circle of poverty and make then contribute to the GDP of the country.