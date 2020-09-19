DPP MPs WARN: Mukamalimbana Naye Nankhumwa Muona Nyenkhwee

DPP legislators in Parliament who thronged Goldern Peacock in solidarity with Kondwani Nankhumwa have warned that any decision to dislodge him from the party will be consequential.

The MPs led by Mangochi-Monkeybay MP Ralph Juma, Zomba Malosa’s Grace Kwelepeka, Blantyre City South East Sammy Suleman, Mulanje’s Bale’s Victor Musowa and Joy Joy Wa Chitsulo, DPP MP for Mwanza West and Chair for Public Appointments Committee of Parliament.

The DPP’s veep was scheduled to appear before a disciplinary hearing on Friday but the meeting was called off after he protested that the panel was composed of aspirants to the position of Leader of Opposition and DPP presidency.

Nankhumwa is the party’s Vice President for the South and also Leader of Opposition in Parley

Nankhumwa says he is unmoved by machinations of other people who accuse him of wrong doing in the party.

According to a charge sheet for Nankhumwa which is circulating on social media, a letter signed by the DPP party’s disciplinary committee chairperson, Charles Mhango, his accusations include misleading the party’s President, Peter Mutharika, plotting a revolt and imposing himself as Leader of Opposition and failure to authenticate his academic qualifications among others.

Nankhumwa’s lawyer Gift Khonyongwa raised concerns about the composition of the panel.

“I can confirm to you that indeed the meeting has been called off because some of the panelists were interested parties and We resolved to let the panel go back to the drawing board and report later,” said Khonyongwa.

Interestingly the disciplinary panel included George Chaponda, Bright Msaka, Samuel Tembenu and Charles Mhango.

The panelists left the venue Golden Peacock Hotel without granting interviews to the press as Nankhumwa’s supporters sang in solidarity with their embattled leader…..”Akumva kuwawa eee akumva kupweteka mukamalimbana naye Nankhumwa muzimva kupweteka..”