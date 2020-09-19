Chilumpha Sentenced to Death For Killing Child With Albinism

The High Court sitting in Kasungu district has sentenced two men identified as White Chilumpha and James Kanjira to death for killing a 1 year 11 Months old baby with albinism in the district.

According to Public Relations Officer for Kasungu Police Station, Harry Namwaza the two convicts Chilumpha who happens to be the father for the deceased and Kanjira committed the crime on 3rd April 2016.

“Twelve days later, the baby’s skull, teeth and clothes were found in the bush of Balantha Hill in the district,

After thorough investigations, police arrested the baby’s father, White Chilumpha and the other two for murder charges.” said Namwaza

High Court Judge Ivy Kamanga convicted the duo and sentenced them to death while the other convict Laston Phiri has been slapped with a 10 year jail term for being an accomplice in the murdering of the baby.

People with albinism in the country are at huge risk of abduction and killings as their body parts are sold for witchcraft.

Recently, Minister of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare Patricia Kaliati warned that the government will take to task people involved in attacks, abductions and killing of people with albinism.

The Minister said the Tonse administration will take all necessary measures so that people with albinism should enjoy their rights and freedoms just as any person.