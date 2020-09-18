Shadow MP Blocks Mangochi North East By-Elections

Independent candidate for Mangochi North-East Parliamentary by-elections, Martin Sekati Nyengo has obtained a court injunction, asking the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to suspend activities regarding the elections.

According to Nyengo, registration of new voters, the contestation of new candidates, the hiring in of same old staff who presided over the previous elections are some of the reasons which have prompted him to seek a court relief.

The injunction was granted at the High Court in Blantyre today by Judge Joseph Chigona through lawyer, Chimwemwe Kalua. It runs for 14 days beginning from today.

MEC is planning to hold parliamentary by-election in the area after the court nullified the 2019 Parliamentary election results for the area citing irregularities.

Nyengo had sought a court order after being dissatisfied with the 2019 elections in which MEC declared Idi Kalosi of United Democratic Front (UDF) a winner.