Prophet Seer 1 Sabao Returns; Lilongwe Crusade on September 20

Weeks after release from a nine- month incarceration at Zomba Maximum Security Prison for forgery, flamboyant prophet Chimwemwe Seer Sabao of Angelic Gathering for Christ Church has registered his return to the outside world through a range of evangelism activities in Lilongwe.

Seer Sabao was recently pardoned by President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera for good conduct curtailing his 10-year custodial sentence.

Posters flying around town indicate that Prophet Sabao will host THE RETURN OF THE SEER at Chisomo Children’s Club marquee on Sunday from 9am – 4pm.

This is his first appearance on the religious platform having made another appearance few weeks ago during his engagement to his new lover Mama Molly Chatsala.

Seer Sabao is one of maverick local prophets who has spoken accurately on impending national matters in recent years.

While in prison, the gift in him did not fizzle out as he continued making key prophecies concerning national and personal matters.

It was therefore not surprising that many prominent figures in society used to pay him a visit to tap into his understanding of future affairs.

He correctly prophesied about the recent fresh election that ushered in the Tonse Alliance government led by Chakwera and Saulos Chilima.

It is said that several politicians who were on the losing team in the just ended elections knew before hand of their fate after visiting Sabao but insisted to run nevertheless.

Despite being controversial in some aspects, Sabao still commands a large following which seems ready to welcome him back into the fold.

Welcome back Prophet Seer 1!