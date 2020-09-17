ROAD TO DPP CONVENTION: ‘Royal Family’ Wants Nankhumwa Fired…Favours Chaponda, Msaka

Road to DPP convention has reached a fierce stage with some presidential aspirants plotting against Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa, who was tipped to win the DPP national presidency with a landslide.

The party through disciplinary committee have summoned Nankhumwa to a stagedup hearing with some crooked-up and nonsensical charges.

The disciplinary committee is led by George Chaponda and Bright Msaka. Ironically both are aspiring to compete with Nankhumwa at the convention for the position of the president.

Mutharika wants Chaponda as Leader of Opposition and Msaka to have a smooth ride at the convention so as to take over from him. Among others, Nankhumwa is said to have violated DPP book of rules for meeting with MCP member Mama C Kamzamira.

The Chaponda and Msaka led committee also to hear on why Nankhumwa has remained silent on issues regarding his academic credentials. Ironically, the DPP leadership has been entrusting Nankhumwa with senior party and ministerial positions since the party’s inception.

