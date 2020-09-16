Over 3.5 Million Airtel Customers Experiencing Slow Internet

Malawi’s leading mobile telecommunications provider, Airtel Plc says its customers are experiencing internet problems due to fiber outage on its Mozambique and Zambia routes.

Airtel Plc made the announcement through their official facebook page.

The company further apologized to its customers saying they will rectify the problem as soon as possible.

“Our Valued Customer, Please note our internet connectivity is intermittent due to fiber outage on our Mozambique and Zambia routes.

We are working tirelessly to restore services as soon as possible and we will update you once connectivity is stable,” reads the announcement in part

Airtel Plc provides internet and mobile telecommunication services to over 3.5 million customers across the country.