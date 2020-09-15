Political Prostitution: Rev Malani Mtonga Dumps DPP For AFORD

Former Deputy Organizing Secretary for the main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Reverend Malani Mtonga has defected to opposition Alliance for Democracy (AFORD).

Rev Mtonga was welcomed into AFORD camp on Tuesday in Lilongwe by party’s president Enock Chihana barely hours after dumping DPP a move which has been described as political prostitution.

In his remarks,Rev. Mtonga said AFORD is the party that helped him in building his political career. He argued becoming its full member is his best option.

Chihana has since described Rev. Mtonga as a reputable politician with vast experience in governance issues.