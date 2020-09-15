Muslims Want Tonse to Remove VAT on Sewing Machines

Muslims in the country under the banner At- tariqatul Qadria Sunni Association (AQSA) has asked Tonse Alliance administration to remove Value Added Tax on sewing machines.

AQSA representative, Sheikh Abdul Razak Liwonde made the appeal on Monday in Phalombe during the graduation of 300 women who have attained Tailoring and designing skills.

Sheikh Razak Liwonde said removing VAT on sewing machines will help to empower women social-economically.

“Most of the women cannot afford to buy sewing machines because of the high VAT. So we are appealing to government to consider removing VAT on sewing machines,” said Sheikh Liwonde

On her remarks, Deputy Minister for Lands Abida Mia who presided over the graduation commended AQSA for empowering Malawian women with vocational skills in the country.

The graduating women received sewing machines and certificates courtesy of At- tariqatul Qadria Sunni Association (AQSA).