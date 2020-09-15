Hax Mumba Breaks Silence

By Sellaphine Banda

Lilongwe, September 15, Mana: After taking a five year break in the music industry, veteran reggae artist, Hax Mumba, is expected to release his new album titled Sitima Yomaliza this year.

Speaking with Malawi News Agency (MANA), on Monday Mumba said he is officially back with an explosive album which has twelve songs in both English and Chichewa languages.

“I think it is time to break the silence after releasing my last album in 2015. This is one of my greatest albums that have ever been produced, I am optimistic that my fans will appreciate both the quality and sound of the music”

Commenting on his absence in the music business, Mumba revealed that he was taking his time in composing the songs.

“I took a long break before coming up with this album paving way for reflection on a number of things in my career,” he said.

Feeling fresh and rebranded, Mumba decided to come up with the Sitima Yomaliza album which is a narrative of his life journey and spiritual welfare.

The Kufa Saferana hit maker admits that God has sent him to proclaim the Word of God and people should have faith in him no matter what they are going through.

“My message to all my fans is that they should expect fireworks from the songs curtailing real life experiences for they possess an intimate touch to the soul,” he said.

Enock Mkandawire a Lilongwe-based fan of Hax Mumba is in anticipation of the new album saying Mumba’s absence has been felt in the music circles.

The album has been recorded at Galeed Studio in Lilongwe and Grolia Studio in Blantyre. It was produced by A.H Honor.

Some of the songs that will appear in this album include Sitima Yomaliza, Mkazi wa Chiyuda, Fire Music, Woyipa, and Chaka cha Mayankho.