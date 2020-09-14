Nankhumwa Denies Holding ‘Secret Meeting’ With Chakwera

Leader of Opposition in Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa has denied holding a secret meeting with Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera.

On Monday, State House Director of Communications, Sean Kampondeni claimed that President Chakwera met Nankhumwa on Thursday last week at parliament in Lilongwe.

Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa

“President Chakwera met with leader of opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa on Thursday after taking questions from members of parliament and they discussed a number of issues,” said Kampondeni

But In an interview with local press, Nankhumwa said he only bid the President goodbye alongside the rest of Parliament leadership.