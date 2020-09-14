My Hands Are Tied On Abortion- Chakwera

Malawi President Reverend Lazarus Chakwera says has no powers to stop Members of parliament from debating the controversial abortion bill.

Chakwera made the remarks through State House Press Secretary, Brian Banda on Monday during State House Weekly briefing.

Banda said the bill is coming in the house as a private member’s Bill but the President believes in contact and dialogue and cannot stop the debate on the matter.

He added that those against the Bill should lobby members of Parliament to support their point of view.

Meanwhile, Malawi Council of Churches, Episcopal Conference of Malawi, Muslim Association of Malawi, Evangelical Association of Malawi and Qadria Muslims Association of Malawi have all spoken against the proposed Abortion Bill.