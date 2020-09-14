Ex-Minister Henry Mussa, Journo Munthali to Remain in Custody

The Lilongwe Magistrate Court has denied granting bail to former Minister of Information Henry Mussa and former Director of Information in the Ministry Gideon Munthali -a journalist by profession.

Photo: Mussa (Centre) and Muthali after appearing in court

The two are being accused of ten desktop computers and generators which were donated by Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) to the Ministry during Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) era.

Meanwhile, Principal Resident Magistrate Viva Nyimba has adjourned the case to 21st September when the court will determine whether the two should be granted bail or not.