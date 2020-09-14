Call It Ministry Of Education Not MoEST

The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology (MoEST) has been renamed as the Ministry Of Education, Malawi Voice has learnt.

Secretary for Education, Chikondano Mussa confirmed the change in a memo addressed to all principal secretaries and the Head of Department.

“Following the appointment of the new cabinet by His Excellency the state President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, the designation of the ministry is now ‘Ministry of Education’,” said Mussa

He added: “All correspondences to the ministry should therefore bear the new designation,”

According to #www.education.gov.mw, the Ministry is mandated to provide quality and relevant education to the Malawian nation and to promote science and Technology and ensure science-led development.

However, it is not clear on whether the Ministry will stick to its core mandate of promoting science and Technology.