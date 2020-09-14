BREAKING NEWS: Faizal Lafit Trading as Mapeto At It Again, Now Infiltrate Tonse Alliance Govt

By Jannet Nyirongo

Faizal Latif trading under the name Mapeto has become the first Malawian of Asian origin to capture three presidents back to back in Malawi.

Latif who owns Mapeto Wholesalers, Mapeto David Head and Sons(DWS) formerly David Whitehead and Sons, Mapeto Tyres and Mapeto Ginnery in Salima successfully captured President Joyce Banda between 2012 and 2014, immediate past President Arthur Peter Mutharika between 2014 and 2019 and now is at it again with Tonse Alliance President Lazarus Chakwera.

During the Joyce Banda regime Mapeto printed millions of meters of the orange Peoples Party (PP) cloth that was almost at every corner of the country.

When Mutharika ascended to power Latif made sure that the president should be physically set his foot at one of his business empires Mapeto DWS in 2015 to purportedly switch on an overvalued machine.

At an international level according to one of his close employees Rasid Bakali Latif co-owns Honkong Polychem Company with his Chinese friend. This is the company politicians in a ruling party uses to externalize forex.

Mapeto is always close to powers that be for one simple reason to evade tax. This is clearly illustrated by a warrant the senior resident magistrate issued in October 2019 but yielded nothing.

Mapeto was caught pants down after under declaring a consignment that was confiscated by the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA).

The then Director of investigations Steve Kajombo was powerless as Latif was very safe with the then Chief Secretary Lyod Muhara.

“It was not surprising therefore than Latif played his cards so that he should have direct contact to President Chakwera and all influential figures in the Tonse Alliance government,’’ said Bakali.

However, Tonse Alliance government is fully aware of such shoddy dealing where Malawians loose billions of kwacha through tax evasion.

Since there is acute shortage of cotton in Malawi for the past three years, Mapeto abuses industrial rebate by importing grey cloth without paying anything. By doing so Malawians are being robbed of tax and jobs!

Finance minister Felix Mlusu is aware of all Latif dealings as they clashed during the campaign period prior to the Fresh Presidential Elections. Mapeto told Mlusu in the face there was noway he could get Malawi Congress Party (MCP) cloth on credit since it was not automatic the Tonse Alliance would dislodge Democratic Progressive Party(DPP) from the State House.

Surprisingly, Mlusu instead of asking government agencies to pounce on Latif, in his maiden budget statement he tells the nation and whoever cared to watch, listen or read his statement that Tonse Alliance government is aware of tax evasion in the country !

Read bullet 104 of the statement;

“Madam Speaker, there is enough evidence that tax evasion in this country is so rampant, ” said Mlusu.