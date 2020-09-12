BREAKING NEWS:ECG Women Report Prophet Hara to MHRC Over Rampant Sexual Abuse

Libidinous Men of ‘Gold’ at work: Bushiri, Hara

Women in the Malawi Chapter of Enlightened Christians Gathering (ECG) church have written the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) complaining the sexual abuse they are suffering at the hand of one of their clerics, Prophet Justice Hara.

In the letter to MHRC, the women alleged that Hara has been molesting a number of them mostly when they seek special prayers in his office.

“We therefore seek your office’s intervention. Investigate the matter and eleven of us are more than ready to testify under oath,” reads part of the letter. Prophet Hara was not available to comment on the matter.

This comes barely two weeks after Hara also accused of wrecking the family of a co-worker in the vineyard, Innocent Nyirenda, following revelations that Hara was having a sexual relationship with Nyirenda’s wife.



Apostle Nyirenda poses with the cheating wife, Hara’s girl friend

Nyirenda was the Regional Pastor for Malawi, Zimbabwe, Zambia and Mozambique but stationed at its Lilongwe Church.

Few hours later, Dr Anthony John Mukumbwa who once served as ECG’s National Coordinator of Finance and Investment also resigned due to the allegations that forced Apostle Nyirenda to resign.

ECG popularly known for its sexual spree was found by Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and is headquartered in South Africa.