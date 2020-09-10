NBM Donates K2million Face Masks to BCC

Noble Gesture: Mandala (left) presents the masks to to Ndipo

Listed National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc Wednesday donated face masks worth K2 million to Blantyre City Council (BCC)’s ‘Donate a mask’ campaign to protect vulnerable school pupils in the city from Covid-19 pandemic.

Making the donation in Blantyre, Chief Executive Officer for NBM Development Bank Limited, a subsidiary for NBM plc Lucious Mandala said the Bank is keen in ensuring that its customers, members of staff, stakeholders and communities within which they operate in are protected from Covid-19 infection.

“On 7th August 2020, the Malawi Government gazetted new Covid-19 precautionary measures which include the mandatory wearing of face masks. However, it is apparent that vulnerable members of the society cannot afford to purchase masks. As a Bank of the Nation, NBM plc is committing to helping in critical areas that affect the inhabitants of Malawi hence this donation,” said Mandala.

“We applaud BCC for their proactiveness on the matter and trust that they will help protect residents that cannot afford to purchase masks. As a Bank, we are keen on ensuring that our customers, members of staff, stakeholders and communities within which we operate are protected from Covid-19 infection,” added Mandala.

Receiving the donation on behalf of BCC, Mayor of the City of Blantyre Councillor Wild Ndipo hailed NBM plc for the donation saying the gesture demonstrated by the Bank will reach out to many vulnerable learners who might not have the protection afforded by face masks against coronavirus as they go back to school.

“My office is aware that in the implementation of Covid-19 measures as gazetted by the Government, some households may find observing these measures to be economically challenging. It is heart-breaking that there are families in our city faced with the difficult choice to either buy a face mask for everyone, or to buy food.”

“We are deeply grateful to National Bank for responding to our appeal for donations. National Bank of Malawi truly is the bank of the Nation and indeed, the bank of Blantyre City. I would like to thank National Bank of Malawi for setting a significant example for the private sector in terms of humanitarian assistance and corporate social responsibility,” said Ndipo.